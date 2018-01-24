Club Scene with Sam Cherry

Tonight Sin! takes over The Wedgewood Rooms on Albert Road, Southsea, from 11pm until 2.30am with the help of Pete Scathe in Room Two. Expect plenty of sinful pop and rock pleasures.

Free entry with more details at facebook.com.

Over on the Banksy and Dunn drum and bass show on QBase FM this week, fresh DJ Siege takes to the decks as this week's special guest from 7.30pm until 9.30pm with more details at facebook.com.

Tomorrow evening on the drum and bass scene, fresh promoter Fractured DnB takes over.

The Old Barn, providing plenty of vibes. The line-up will see a good variation of DJs from Surface DnB residents Disruption and Luke Loud alongside DJ Zork representing Ransaked and Stubzy, representing his own brand Fractured. There will be plenty of rolling basslines and hard hitting breaks with host MC Joey Bronco.

Entry will be free all night from 8pm until 1am with more details at facebook.com.

Meanwhile over at Lord John Russell on Albert Road this Saturday, Lewis Darvill of house duo Kry Wolf will be the SoLo resident DJ of the week, providing plenty of house, disco and soulful vibes from 8.30pm until 1am.

Expect a journey on the decks with no requests being taken. For more details visit facebook.com.

Tomorrow night will see Beats and Swing return to The Wedgewood Rooms to present a special five-hour DJ set from Mr Scruff. Mr Scruff has had releases on independent labels such as NinjaTune and Pleasure Music with his music being a combination of genres including electronica, hip-hop, nu-jazz and downtempo – which makes him perfect for Beats and Swing!

This will be a DJ set filled with plenty of his original productions and tunes that have inspired him over his career. It takes place from 9pm until 2am with tickets costing £16. More information at wedgewood-rooms.co.uk

Launching their brand new residency, LMSUK Media host Outhouse – an evening of house, disco and techno at Acapulco on Albert Road. Tomorrow night from 8:45pm until 12:45am, DJs Mikey Duke, Mojan and Brad King take to the decks to supply the vibes. Entry costs £5 with more details at facebook.com.