Club Scene with Sam Cherry

While winter can be miserable for most with its terrible weather and dark nights, it does mean one thing in Portsmouth: Icebreaker Festival!

The first festival of the year kicks off today and runs through tomorrow, branding itself this year as the south's largest unsigned metropolitan music festival.

Offering multiple stages across Southsea – The Wedgewood Rooms, Edge of The Wedge, Royal Albert, Acapulco, The Loft, The Fat Fox, One Eyed Dog, The Deco, The Atrium, Wine Vaults, Lord John Russel and The Honest Politician will all be taking part in the festival, offering varied line-ups across the two days!

The festival will start 6pm tonight and will finish at 11.30pm tomorrow evening. The line-up sees a broad variety of artists from multiple genres and styles including Richard Morris, Marley Blandford, Minque, Is Bliss, Station 47 and Battery Hens.

This weekend will be an important showcase for the freshest live music talent within Portsmouth.

Tickets cost £16.50 for a weekend ticket, £8.80 Friday ticket or £13.20 Saturday ticket. For more information about this exciting festival, visit icebreakerfestival.com

Meanwhile if house music is more you thing, tonight Zeal Movement will be taking over Kassia in Southsea and supplying plenty of vibes with their resident takeover! Armed with an arsenal of deep and tech house dancefloor weapons, DJs M-Key, Jay Lindell, Stanley Hood, As-One, DJ Biggs and Jordan Hewlett will supply the vibes from 10pm until 3am.

Advanced tickets will cost £5 or tickets cost £10 on the door with more details at facebook.com

Tomorrow night on the house music front, Love Amplified are back once again with 200 club! This time, they will bring Jess Bays (DVINE Sounds) as the headliner DJ to The Study.

Jess Bays is a rising DJ in the tech house scene with her blend of chunky house vibes landing her sets at Bugged Out, EGG London, XOYO and Rinse FM! Supporting her will be residents Soul Divide (Elrow), Fred Symonds and Fowlplay. Doors open from 9.30pm until 3:.0am with student tickets £7 and standard entry tickets £10 from Fatsoma. More details at fatsoma.com.