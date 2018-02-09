Club Scene with Sam Cherry

While I was unable to attend Icebreaker Festival last weekend, it sounds like all involved once again smashed it out of the park with more support than ever and even the likes of BBC Radio Introducing getting on board.

I wish all the best to this development of this exciting festival! Tonight over at The Barn in Milton, The Mad Hatter’s Tribe will launch their Rabbit Hole Project The Love Factory with promises of fancy dress, underground electronic music and live fire-breathing and burlesque performances! Known for their creativity, MHT always put on quite the spectacle! Doors from 7pm until 2am with more details at facebook.com Tomorrow, legendary drum and bass heavyweight Roni Size will return to Portsmouth after his excellent set at Mutiny Festival last year. Playing a special two-hour set at The Wedgewood Rooms in Albert Road, with Beats and Swing (who are on top form if the start of this year is anything to go by!). Known for his jazz and funk-infused drum and bass, he has reached iconic status in the scene. The event runs 9pm until 2am with The Philosipha, Tom Mayhem, DJ MB, RJM and MC Freestyle supporting. Tickets cost £16 with more at wedgewood-rooms.co.uk Tomorrow also sees fresh promoters AWA launch their debut night at Springwood Community Centre in Waterlooville with DJs Mojan, Brad King and Akid playing deep and tech-house bangers from 8pm until 11pm. Online tickets cost £3 or £5 on the door with more information at facebook.com. Meanwhile at The Astoria in Guildhall Walk on Monday, Delight will be going back to the 1920s with the Shelby Brothers as they launch their very own Peaky Blinders-themed club night. From 10pm until 2am, Delight host their usual alternative madness accompanied by period fancy dress, a bookies (which will actually allow you to bet on horses!) and a tommy-gun giveaway. Definitely one for fans of the hit gangster series. Entry is £4 with more details at facebook.com.