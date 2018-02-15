Club Scene with Sam Cherry

On Sunday, promoters AuralSex will be moving their open-deck night Decks Factor to its new location at Acapulco on Albert Road, Southsea.

This week's focus will be on house music and it's the second of four heats for the chance to win a set playing in Ayia Napa with Ayia Napa House Party and AuralSex! To enter the competition, post one of your mixes on their Facebook event page at facebook.com with some information about you and your music.

This event is over-18s only and runs from midday to 5pm with more details over on AuralSex's Facebook page.

This Monday, alternative music club night Delight at The Astoria in Guildhall Walk has the chance to win Alestorm tickets.

This is a great chance to win tickets to one of the pirate-themed metal band's upcoming sold-out shows. From 10pm until 2am, tickets cost £4 with more information at facebook.com.

Meanwhile over at The Wedgewood Rooms in Albert Road on Monday, Strange Cages have their launch show for their forthcoming single Hypothalamus Blues. The band's biography sums them up as 'Beach Boys but without the Beach' with their 'reptile-garage, sleaze-punk' sound. From 7pm until 11pm, Peeping Drexels and Make Them All Smile support. Tickets cost £4 with more details at facebook.com

Next Thursday, Lord John Russel on Albert Road will presenting chapter two of Stage One, their focused acoustic open mic night. From 8pm until 11pm, the line-up will see Tom Stadley, Jonny Spade, Emotive Concept, Tim Cheatle, Sonny Jim and Reening Lau perform a variety of covers and original music. Entry is free with more details at facebook.com