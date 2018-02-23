Club Scene with Sam Cherry

From live rock to house music, Portsmouth has all flavours this weekend!

Tonight, The Eskimo Project on Guildhall Walk is set to be the biggest clubbing event in Portsmouth. Joining up Lyberry and The Astoria, expect plenty of funk in the secret disco outside garden with DJ Dan Johnson, club room bangers with Brett Haley in the Auditorium and house/bass downstairs in the Encore. From 10pm until 4am, expect a big one! Entry costs £5 before 11pm and £6 after. For more details, visit facebook.com.

Meanwhile over at The Loft, Bypass Studios take over The Loft on Albert Road, presenting an evening of exciting live music with Bypass Sessions. Set up as a residency at the venue, the event sets to provide a fair live music environment for upcoming musicians in Portsmouth. The line-up sees Ben Longley, Room Three, Big Dog and Brother Deep performing from 8pm until 11pm. Tickets cost £4, more details at facebook.com

However if alternative clubbing is more you thing, look no further than District this Saturday as they return to The Wedgewood Rooms on Albert Road to present Girls Rock; the club night dedicated to their resident female DJs. From 10pm until 3am, expect plenty of festival bangers accompanied by super soakers, CO2 ice cannons, glitter and the chance to win tickets to Slam Dunk festival! To be in for a chance to win, simply post your name on their Facebook event page and attend the event before 11.30pm. Room 1 will play the finest alternative, rock and pop punk anthems while room 2 will play indie, grunge and old-school hits. Doors open from 10pm until 3am, entry cost £3 before 11.30pm and £5 after. More information at facebook.com.