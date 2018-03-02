Club Scene with Sam Cherry

This Saturday, Beats and Swing are back at The Wedgewood Rooms in Southsea, and they're bringing the legends that are the Dub Pistols back with them.

The collective combines genres like dub, ska, punk and drum and bass together into an electrifying hybrid for their live performances.

Their recent album Crazy Diamonds sees the band bringing their live bass-driven energy to the UK dance scene. Special guests Los Cojones and Naan Breddaz will support. Tickets cost £15 and doors open from 8pm. More details at wedgewood-rooms.co.uk

Meanwhile over at The Barn in Milton on Saturday, LMSUK Media present Outhouse; an evening of tasty house, disco and techno beats. While being only the third Outhouse event, they have been picking up attention on the local house circuit. The line-up sees DJs Mikey Duke, Brad King, Mojan and Giles Estcourt b2b Jack Jennings take to the decks. Doors open 8:45pm until 1am with more details at facebook.com

Next Thursday, The Barn in Milton will turn into an apocalyptic nightmare as 28 Beats Later presents Barn of The Dead - an interactive pop-up cinema night with innovative live music.

The event will show Danny Boyle's indie zombie classic 28 Days Later in its full glory with updated HD audio and visuals with The Barn being transformed in to a post-apocalyptic nightmare fuelled by rage-infected live actors. The evening will entail an ambient filled DJ set to set the dark tone of the evening followed by the live electronica project known as 28 Beats Later – a twisted live remix of John Murphy's chilling original score.

See Cillian Murphy's breakthrough role as Jim, a postal worker who wakes from a coma 28 days after a highly contagious virus known as rage has spread across the UK. Discover what makes 28 Days Later stand as The Daddy of British zombie flicks with its intense violence, dark story and finely crafted cinematography.

Doors open from 7pm until 11pm and tickets cost £5. Over 18s only with more details at facebook.com.