Club Scene with Sam Cherry

Tonight on the drum and bass front, the Banksy and Dunn drum and bass show on Q base FM will see Blakey (On A Mission) cover for Banksy this week with Siege and King Carter going back-to-back in the guest mix.

Both DJs are fresh up-and-coming talents featuring in forthcoming shows with After Hours Events.

Expect an energetic palette of drum and bass from 7.30pm until 9.30pm with more at facebook.com.

Meanwhile over in the city centre, Pryzm present their huge Friday event from 10pm until 3am with free entry before 11pm. Pryzm's Vinyl, Curve and Main rooms will provide music to everyone’s taste with more information at facebook.com.

Tomorrow evening, the hype for Mutiny Festival begins! While Mutiny and Love Amplified’s all-day house event at The Pyramids in Southsea is unfortunately sold out, those interested in getting involved with the event are still able to attend the secret after party featuring special guest DJs Soul Divide, Abbo and Business Partners for £10. Follow Mutiny Festivals and Amplified for more details at facebook.com.

Meanwhile over in Waterlooville tomorrow night, local House Knights resident DJs Replay and Jason Love will present their new residency Unify at the Waterlooville Sports Bar on Aston Road, promising nothing but house anthems. Expect classic vibes and free entry from 8pm until 12.30am with more details at facebook.com.

For those chilled out Sunday vibes, The Marmion in Southsea will have the perfect fix for you as DJ Carl Wood presents an evening of Motown, funk and soul from 6.30pm until 10.30pm. Again, entry will be free with more details at facebook.com.

Next Thursday, exciting bass house/ukg artist Darkzy will present Dark Nightz Portsmouth for Concrete Thursday. Known for his bass-blistering productions that drip with influences from jungle, grime and dubstep, expect an energetic night on the dancefloor! Supporting will be Bru-C, Nubass, Depz and Concrete resident DJs with the event taking place from 10pm until 2am. Student tickets cost £7 (£8 standard) with more details at facebook.com.