Club Scene with Sam Cherry

I hope everyone had a fantastic bank holiday weekend in Portsmouth over Easter.

Last weekend I spent Saturday night checking out the VIP festival-like atmosphere of Oh La La at Astoria featuring their resident saxophone player and DJ who absolutely smashed it!

Then on Sunday I checked out Lord John Russell's new makeover on Albert Road as they teamed up with COR (Civilisation of The Rough) to present Portsmouth house artist Shadow Child, who supplied plenty of bumping house vibes!

Speaking of house, this week's big house event will be from none other than Love Amplified who will return with 200 cLuB at The Study on Edinburgh Roadon Saturday evening. The premise is simple: 200 capacity, plenty of vibes and a focused selection of local and guest DJs.

Headlining the event will be resident DJs Wheats (Toolroom and recent Radio 1 support) and Soul Divide (Elrow) alongside support from Charlie Messingham, Luke Pulley, Brad King and Mojan. Expect to hear plenty of original release material from Amplified. Student entry is £3, standard entry is £5, from 9pm until 2am with more details at facebook.com.

On Monday Delight Alt Night at The Astoria on Guildhall Walk host a birthday celebration for Gerard Way, the lead singer of My Chemical Romance. The event promises to be the best birthday he'll never attend (although he is invited) with plenty of My Chemical Romance vinyl and merchandise to give away alongside the usual blend of emo anthems and festival bangers across both rooms. Tickets cost £4 from 10pm until 2am with more details at facebook.com.

However if Albert Road is more your scene, Trash Arts return once again with Open Ya Mouth; an open mic night that hosts comedy, poetry, hip-hop and storytelling.

It's a great platform for those who want to share a spoken talent with all performers welcome. The event will also be recorded as part of Trash Art's comedy web series, The Making Of. It takes place at The Loft, with free entry from 8pm until 11pm with more details at facebook.com.