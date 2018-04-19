Club Scene with Sam Cherry

Kicking things off this week, We're Just Kids in Love launch their debut album, Unite, on Friday at The Loft on Albert Road.

They aim to create relatable, guitar-led pop music to soundtrack your coming of age. Advanced tickets cost £5, or £6 on the door with the chance to buy limited edition physical copies of the album at the gig. Supporting roles will be filled by Daniel Lines and Southerlies with the event running from 7.30pm until 11pm; more details at facebook.com.

Meanwhile over at Lord John Russell, also on Albert Road on Friday, there will be stag do for Prince Harry.

Hosted by The Queen herself and her lovely 'sisters', expect an evening of partying including a barbecue sausage fest, drag queen cabaret, a Harry-a-like competition, games (beer pong, twister, limbo, etc) and top party bangers from DJ Will Chump (Delight) from 9pm until 1am. I've got to say, this wins Most Creative Event of The Week! Entry will be free with more details at facebook.com.

on Saturday, over at The Old Barn, in Milton, the Mad Hatter's Tribe return with their wonderfully creative madness. This event's fancy dress and visual theme will be 'freakshow' with promises wonders from this universe and beyond.

The resident performance team play with fire and lights to the tribal beats of Portsmouth's Drumnation. The music is set to be a blend of techno, hard house and psy-trance with Pierrot The Acid Clown, Andy McCall and Ross Baldwin, DJ Iah, Lee Payne, Eski, T'OxyMoron and Omidian. It runs from 7pm until 3am with advance tickets costing £8, or £10 on the door. For more details, visit facebook.com.

And lastly, on Saturday, the SoLo guest slot at Lord John Russell will be filled by Motif, who return for a third time, presenting a journey of funk and house music from 8.30pm until 1am. After catching Shadow Child at LJR's last house music event, the venue is shaping up nicely for electronic music. Free entry as usual with more details at facebook.com.