Club Scene with Sam Cherry: New Year's Eve special

Portsmouth’s music scene has expanded more than ever in 2017 with the big two main festivals, Victorious and Mutiny, bringing together local artists with those at the forefront of the mainstream.

Our underground music scene is also thriving with exciting new record labels and promoters of all genres causing a stir at the few venues we have around the city. Let’s hope 2018 continues this trend.

Tomorrow and Sunday evening, AuralSex will be presenting its two-part NYE 2018 party. For £3, expect an evening of bumping house and techno vibes with resident and guest DJs to be confirmed. Wristbands will be provided for those attending the first night which will mean they will only have to pay £2 for admission instead of £5). Tomorrow runs from 8pm-1am, while Sunday's event will take place from 8pm-3am! For more details, visit auralsex.co.uk.

Zeal Movement is set to cause a ruckus on the deep and tech house scene at its sold-out NYE party at The Study, Portsmouth. However, Zeal has mentioned that if the capacity of the venue allows it, £10 tickets may potentially be sold on the door – this isn’t a guarantee, however. Resident DJs will take to the decks from 9pm-3am. Keep your eyes peeled via facebook.com/zealmovementuk.

The Astoria on Guildhall Walk is promising a huge production for the Oh La La NYE special on Sunday from 10pm-4am. First release tickets are still available at £8, rather than £15 on the door. Visit facebook.com/astorianightclub to find out more.

Meanwhile, Pryzm Portsmouth will also be presenting a massive NYE production with DJ Nathan Dawe from 10pm-4am. Second release tickets are £15, and you can find all the details at facebook.com/PRYZMPortsmouth.

I wish everyone a safe and excellent New Year’s Eve wherever you go!