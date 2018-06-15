Comedian Stewart Lee to perform 80s routine at Nightingales gig in Portsmouth

Have your say

FUNNYMAN Stewart Lee has been announced as the support act for The Nightingales ahead of their gig in Portsmouth.

In a throwback routine, the comedian will perform a 20-minute 80s club set to warm the crowd at the Birmingham band’s show on September 22.

The Nightingales

The show at the Wedgewood Rooms in Southsea will hark back to Lee’s early touring days, as he lends his services to a band he has previously dubbed ‘prophets without honour’.

And in a running homage to the underground music scene he famously adores, the comic will also join them in Oxford, London, Bristol, Birmingham, Cambridge and Brighton.

Formed by members of The Prefects after the band’s collapse in 1979, The Nightingales enjoyed cult status in the early 1980s before splitting at the end of the decade.

However, they reformed in 2004 – releasing six seven-inch vinyl singles, two 10-inch EPs and six studio albums since.

And later this year, the outfit will release their new record Perish The Thought – with a European tour to follow.

Tickets for The Nightingales’ show at the Wedgewood Rooms in Albert Road, at 7.30pm on September 22, are £12.

To book or learn more, visit wedgewood-rooms.co.uk/WhatsOn/TabId/90/ArtMID/1211/ArticleID/877/THE-NIGHTINGALES.aspx