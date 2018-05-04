Conchita tops bill at UKPride

Have your say

A FORMER winner of the Eurovision Song Contest has been confirmed to headline at UKPride 2018.

Drag queen Conchita will perform at the festival in Ryde on July 21.

The singer took home the 2014 Eurovision title for Austria with her song ‘Rise Like A Pheonix’.

This will be the second time that Conchita has performed at a UK-based Pride event.

The news comes after the artist announced that she is HIV positive.

Conchita hopes that revealing her condition will help reduce stigma around the disease.

Event organisers will use her appearance to promote awareness that people living with HIV cannot pass the virus on to anyone else.

Conchita said: ‘I am so excited to be coming to Isle of Wight Pride,

‘The idea of performing at the only Pride on a beach is so exciting,

‘Isle of Wight Pride puts global LGBT human rights at the centre of what they do, and we all have work to do to increase awareness for those less fortunate than ourselves.’

Pride Trustee Matt Bundy said: ‘Conchita’s last UK Pride performance was four years ago to a packed Trafalgar Square, so we’re honoured to have her perform for us,

‘It’s likely to be her only scheduled UK performance for 2018. We can’t wait to see her perform on Ryde Beach.’