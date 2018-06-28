Dates announced for 2019 Isle of Wight Festival – and tickets are up for grabs tomorrow

Have your say

ORGANISERS of the Isle of Wight Festival have announced the event’s dates for 2019.

The much-loved music festival will take place next year between Thursday, June 13 and Sunday, June 16.

And for those looking to book their pitch long in advance, early bird tickets will go on sale from 9am tomorrow.

Concluding for another year, the spectacular drew to a close on Sunday night with sets from top-billed acts The Killers and Manic Street Preachers.

Performances earlier in the weekend came from artists including Depeche Mode, Liam Gallagher, Kasabian, The Script and James Bay.

Reflecting on the three-day show, Isle of Wight Festival director John Giddings said: ‘From the response we are getting it appears to have been our best year so far.

‘Having sold out in advance was fantastic, the acts on the weekend all delivered, the audience really took the 50th anniversary gold-themed day to heart, and the weather certainly helped. Here’s to 2019.’

Subject to availability, early bird to the festival will be priced as follows, with payment plans available:

• Weekend Camping – £140

• Children under 12 – free

• Islander rate – £110

To book visit isleofwightfestival.com tomorrow, at about 9am