Deconstruction at work: Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox are back  

UK Live favourites Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox are back with a non-stop throwback party.

Starting out as the bedroom project of Jazz pianist Scott Bradlee and rapidly growing into a viral and real-world sensation, the US group’s vintage-pop mash ups have racked up more than 800m YouTube views and brought their rotating roster of top-class session musicians into the limelight.

Imagine marrying the 21st century party vibe of Miley Cyrus or the angst of Radiohead with the crackly warmth of a vintage 78. Bradlee’s choice of material ranges from the ‘80s hard-rock of Guns N’ Roses to hits as recent as Taylor Swift’s controversial Look What You Made Me Do.

They’re rendered by a rotating cast of musicians and singers in fashions that date back to a time of street corner harmonies and torch singers, blues belters and golden-voiced crooners.

Since first arriving on UK shores in early 2014 Postmodern Jukebox have consistently deepened their commitment to the UK by adding more shows each time they visit, bringing their unique spin on modern pop hits and retro pop stylings to new cities for the first time while revisiting favourite haunts that welcome them back with open arms.

They play Brighton Dome on Monday. Go to brightondome.org.