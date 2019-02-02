Delight for Will Chump as he is named Best DJ at The Guide Awards

Alternative rock DJ and longstanding man about town Will Chump won the Best DJ award.

He has helped shepherd the Delight rock night, currently held at The Astoria, to 18 years, with no sign of letting up any time soon

‘It runs every single Monday night, 52 weeks of the year, and it’s a great asset to the city,’ says Will.

‘I’ve only been involved for 15 years now, but I was going there every week before that.’

Speaking of winning the award, which he last won ‘many moons ago,’ he adds: ‘It’s nice to have something left-field in Portsmouth, as so many cities don’t have that now, they don’t have nights that play weird music that scares your granny.

‘And it’s a credit to Portsmouth that it’s carried on for so long when so many others die out, it’s because of the people who keep coming back.’

And Will’s love for the music remains undiminished: ‘Oh yeah, my granny is still very scared.’

Last year’s winner DJ Banksy took the runner-up prize.

The Best DJ category is sponsored by The Astoria night club.