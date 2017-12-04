Depeche Mode just can’t get enough as they prepare to headline Isle of Wight Festival 2018

Electro-pop titans Depeche Mode, as well as indie rockers The Killers, Kasabian and the newly solo Liam Gallagher have been announced as the headliners at next year’s Isle of Wight Festival.

The Script, Van Morrison, Blossoms and James Bay will also perform at the 50th anniversary of the first event in 1968.

Organiser John Giddings, said: ‘This year’s line-up brings together the best bands of the moment. This is a special year as it celebrates 50 years since the festival’s first incarnation so it’s fantastic to celebrate with returning artists and those appearing for the first time.’

Depeche Mode have sold more than 100m records with 17 top ten UK albums and will headline on Saturday, June 23.

The Killers return to the main stage, having last headlined the festival in 2013, following the release of their latest album Wonderful Wonderful, which continued their unbroken record of number one studio albums.

Formed in Leicester in 1997, Kasabian have established themselves as Britain’s biggest rock band. They headline Friday, June 22. As well as their last four albums all topping the UK charts the band are no stranger to awards, receiving the NME’s Best Live Band gong as well as accolades from the Brits, Q magazine and the Mobos throughout their career.

The Killers headline Sunday of the Isle of Wight Festival 2018

Kasabian said in a statement: ‘We’re hugely honoured to play at the Isle of Wight Festival. It’s kind of a big deal Jimi Hendrix played in the ’70s, 50 years on and we’re playing it! That’s pretty phenomenal, thanks for having us back! We promise Friday night will be the one!’

Rising to fame as the lead singer of Oasis, and later fronting Beady Eye, Liam Gallagher will be performing on Saturday. His debut solo album As You Were shot straight to number one with more than 100,000 sales within the first week – one of only three albums this year to have sold six figures in its week of release.

Liam said: ‘Looking forward to playing the mighty Isle of Wight Festival next June.’

Having sold-out venues across the globe, Irish exports The Script will return to the Isle of Wight Festival to perform on Friday.

Kasabian will headline the Friday night of next year's Isle of Wight Festival

The Script added: ‘We’re really excited to come back to the Isle of Wight Festival. It’s a few years since we last played there and we can’t wait to see our fans again at this great event.’

In the two years since the release of his chart-topping breakthrough LP, Chaos and the Calm, with its huge hit singles including Hold Back The River and Let It Go, James Bay has continued to wow critics and fans alike in the UK, US and around the world. His first album earned him three Grammy nominations and saw him win big at the BRIT Awards, Q Awards and The Ivor Novellos. Bay is currently putting the finishing touches to the follow-up to his million-selling debut, with the new album due for release in 2018.

It’s been non-stop for Blossoms since taking the UK number one spot with their eponymous debut album in August last year. They have since sold out venues around the country including London’s The Roundhouse and Manchester’s 8,000 capacity Castlefield Bowl.

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and Grammy-Award winner, Van Morrison is set to take to the stage on Sunday. Having recently released his 38th studio album Versatile, Van Morrison is among popular music’s true innovators, fusing R&B, jazz, blues, and Celtic folk. Fans can also expect hits from his illustrious back catalogue such as Moondance, Brown Eyed Girl and Gloria.

Liam Gallagher will perform on the Saturday night of the Isle of Wight Festival 2018

The Isle of Wight Festival takes place on June 21-24 at Seaclose Park, Newport.

Weekend camping tickets cost £209, students £175, 13-17-year-olds £150, children under 12 are free

Day tickets are £65 on Friday, £75 on Saturday and Sunday.

For more information go to isleofwightfestival.com