Digging deep into a classic collection

Forest Folk presents The Liberty To Choose – a celebration of the best in English traditional song.

In this special performance, Jackie Oates, Lucy Ward, James Findlay and Brian Peters combine their talents to produce superb arrangements of rare gems and old favourites from the landmark collection, The New Penguin Book of English Folk Songs, with fiddles, guitars, melodeon and concertina, and four great voices combining in harmony.

The quartet combine decades of performing talent and numerous accolades.

They are at North Boarhunt Village Hall on Monday, doors open at 7.30 pm for an 8pm start. Tickets cost £16. Go to forestfolk.co.uk