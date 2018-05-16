DJ Monkey P’s treasured vinyl to go on sale for charity he helped set up

HUNDREDS of records that once belonged to a much-loved city DJ will be going on sale to help the charity he started.

Paul Keeler, who was known as DJ Monkey P, died three years ago this month after a short illness.

The 44-year-old built his own sound systems and toured festivals and venues in the city raising cash for the charity he helped set up in 2010, No More Durty Water.

The charity builds wells, or protected springs as they are known, to provide clean drinking water in Uganda and India.

Renowned as a leading hip-hop and reggae DJ, his treasured vinyl will be up for grabs at The Wedgewood Rooms in Albert Road, Southsea this Saturday.

There’s everything from indie singles going for a £1 to rare albums for £100, with lots in between, ranging from The Cure, to Public Enemy, Metallica and James Brown. All of the records are in excellent condition.

Jonty Walker was a close friend of Paul’s and now acts as communications officer for the charity.

Jonty said: ‘The record collection was passed to us by his family, specifically to use for fundraising.

‘It’s a legacy directly from Paul’s own family – they said: “We want you to have them, and we want you to get the most out of them for the charity”.

‘We’ve actually had them for a little while, but we’ve been trying to price them all up and work out the best way to do that.

‘We thought a sale like this would be the best way to generate the most income and get people together and inform them what we’re about.’

Although Paul had muscular dystrophy and underwent a heart transplant in 1998, he refused to let his illness define him.

Jonty added: ‘The charity became registered just before Paul went into the hospital for the last time, so he knew that there would be proper oversight of the charity he started.

The charity has so far raised enough money to create 11 wells, all of which remain in operation.

They hope to fund more of these wells, which cost about £1,500 a time.

‘We aren’t trying to be a national charity, it’s very much about the artists and the DJ community here,’ said Jonty.

‘We like to feel that we are making a difference from that community.

‘It was never our intention for this to be a national charity – they already exist.’

Search for ‘DJ Monkey P record sale’ on Facebook for more information.

Doors open from midday until 4pm on Saturday and entry is free.