Do you want to play at this year's Victorious Festival?

Bands and performers are being invited to apply for the chance to play at this summer's Victorious Festival.

Dozens of local acts traditionally get to showcase their material across the festival's stages, often in front of bigger audiences than they otherwise might.

The organisers posted online: 'We get a lot of amazing submissions and unfortunately can’t get back to everyone. If you’ve been selected to perform at this years event you will be notified by the Friday, April 13. Good luck!'

The event runs on Southsea Common from August 24-26.

Applications must be received by Friday, March 30.

To apply, go to victoriousfestival.co.uk