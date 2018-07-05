Don’t fancy the football? Here’s what’s on in clubland

While this weekend will be all about England and the World Cup for many, there are plenty of events for those more about music and looking to catch those summer vibes in full swing.

Friday at The Pyramids in Southsea, Choose ’90s headline their own ultimate ’90s club night from 7pm until 2am. The packed bill includes DJ Lemon, Ethan Owen, Deltiimo (featuring Marley Blandford and Amba Tremain), Rozalla (Everybody’s Free), Ultrabeat (Pretty Green Eyes) and Danny Rampling! Expect plenty of classic club anthems! Tickets cost £30 with more at pyramids-live.co.uk.

Meanwhile on the tech-house music front on Friday, LMSUK Media represent Zeal Movement x Outhouse. Zeal celebrate their second birthday with fresh collective Outhouse to present an exciting local line-up including As-One b2b Jay Liddell, Stanley Hood b2b Monty Ozanne, Harley b2b Faith, Jeck Jennings b2b Giles Escourt, Mojan and Brad King b2b Mikey Duke. Zeal have had lots of local support with their own stage at Mutiny Festival and have showcased a lot of hungry house talent. First release tickets are currently £5, on the door entry is £10 with more details at facebook.com.

Saturday, OhLaLa At the Astoria in Guildhall will inject vibrant festival vibes in to your night out with their top notch LA production team. The music will be trending current anthems in the main room, urban vibes in the basement and disco in the terrace. If England do win tomorrow, this will arguably be the most exciting place to celebrate! Doors are 10pm until 4am, entry costs £5 before 11pm (£6 after) and more details can be found at facebook.com.

Over at The Barn in Milton on Saturday, Ransaked Records hold their summer party from 1pm until 1am with a massive line-up! The bill will see a variety of drum and bass styles including DJs Macca, Creatures b2b Extraction, Smellz b2b Sam Harris alongside resident and guest DJs. The party will be free before 2pm, £3 until 4pm and £5 after. More details at facebook.com.