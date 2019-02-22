Drum and bass legend Roni Size, Download Festival giveaways and a birthday in Sam Cherry’s Club Scene

Kicking everything off tonight Beats and Swing return to The Wedgewood Rooms on Albert Road with Roni Size.

Best known for incorporating jazz in to drum and bass, the man is nothing short of a drum and bass legend! And there’s great local support from DJs Mota and Spinzee.

Tickets cost £16, entry from 9pm until 2am. Catch the details at wedgewood-rooms.co.uk.

Meanwhile tomorrow at The Wedge, District take over with their Download Festival Giveaway. From 10pm until 3am, expect plenty of alternative anthems across both rooms with the chance to win some prizes. Entry is £3 before 11.30pm (£5 after). More details at facebook.com.

Over at Acapulco on Albert Road tomorrow, House Knights present a big night of Vinyl Therapy. The collective will be celebrating resident DJ Bessey’s birthday and resident DJ Replay’s semi-retirement.

Entry is free from 7pm until midnight and you can expect plenty of old school house mixed in with plenty of fresh beats. More details at facebook.com.

Down at Lord John Russell on Albert Road, Strobelight will take place with local soul house DJ Groover Washington, who is spinning house and disco from 8pm until 1am. Again, entry is free which is a bonus! More details can be found at facebook.com.

Rave in Aid: Macmillian Cancer Support is tomorrow at The Barn in Milton. Teaming up with The Fort Radio, the event is in aid of a great cause. The DJs for the event consist of Murky Squad and Too Greezey, so expect plenty high energy drum and bass from 7pm until 3am with more details at facebook.com.

On Monday, Delight present Class of 2019 at The Astoria in Guildhall Walk. This week will feature a photo booth for graduating students, so expect plenty of fun prints, plus an excellent selection of rock and alternative pop bangers from 10pm until 2am. Entry is £4 with more details at facebook.com.