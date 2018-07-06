Echo and The Bunnymen, Algiers, Goat Girl and more are added to Rockaway Beach festival  bill  

Rockaway Beach has announced its second wave of acts, including post-punk legends, Echo and the Bunnymen, cult stars Lorelle Meets The Obsolete, Desert Mountain Tribe, Algiers and Goat Girl, and rising talents Yassassin, The Spook School, and Winter Gardens.

Returning for its fourth voyage, the independent, intimate alternative event is landing once again at Butlin’s Bognor Regis in January. As ever, the weekend will offer a fully-curated programme of experiences, complete with live acts, film screenings, artist Q&As, pub quizzes, listening parties, bowling, swimming, arcade games, and restaurant dining.

They join Gary Numan, Maxïmo Park, Terry Hall (The Specials) DJ, and Steve Lamacq (BBC 6 Music) DJ, alongside Barry Adamson and Lætitia Sadier Source Ensemble, Spare Snare, The Filthy Tongues, Jemma Freeman and the Cosmic Something, John J Presley, Madonnatron, Squid and The Luka State.

As the organisers put it: ‘Echo and the Bunnymen need little introduction: one of the 1980s’ most innovative groups, the ambition, invention and intelligence of their work since emerging from Liverpool’s fertile post-punk scene in the late 1970s has consistently been nigh-on peerless. Their set at the first edition of Rockaway Beach was one of the weekend’s defining headline performances.’

Making their first Rockaway Beach outings are two of the most exciting new rock acts, Algiers and Goat Girl. With 2017's The Underside of Power, Algiers gave us one of the most galvanising, forward-looking guitar albums of recent years. Politically charged and technically virtuosic, theirs is vital new voice in the contemporary rock landscape.

Rough Trade signees, Goat Girl, have been captivating audiences well beyond their native South London for some time now, peddling whip-smart, literate garage rock that brilliantly expresses the anxiety, delirium and detachment of modern urban life. ‘Among the swagger and rage and dirt [of their debut record],’ write The Quietus, ‘there’s a flinty hope and a rich seam of joy.’

Lorelle Meets The Obsolete, Desert Mountain Tribe, Yassassin, The Spook School, and Winter Gardens complete the second wave of confirmations at winter’s biggest alternative music event.

Rockaway Beach

Butlins, Bognor Regis

January 11-13

rockawaybeach.co.uk