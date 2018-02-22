Emily Maguire The Ashcroft, Fareham Friday, March 2 ashcroft.org.uk

Singer-songwriter Emily Maguire has a remarkable story to tell and is a talent to be reckoned with.

Emily taught herself guitar aged 21 when she found herself stuck at home with fibromyalgia pain syndrome.

'I started writing songs and the illness suddenly became a complete blessing in disguise as I had all this time on my hands to write', she says.

Emily gave up her flat in London to live on a goat farm in the Australian bush – financing her first two albums by making and selling goats cheese.

Returning to the UK in 2007, she revealed in 2010 that she had bipolar disorder.

In 2014 intensive touring triggered chronic tennis elbow in Emily’s arms, leaving her unable to play her instruments, plunging her into a year-long depression. But buoyed by her fans she returned in 2017 with fifth album A Bit of Blue.

Just back from recording in Australia for her sixth album, she says: 'I’m looking forward to playing some of the new songs that will be on my next album.'

