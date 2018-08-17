Excitement is growing as Victorious stage begins to take shape in Southsea 

THE stage is quite literally almost set for some of the best musical talent to descend on Portsmouth for Victorious Festival next weekend.

Work is well and truly underway at Southsea Common to transform the site ahead of the festival, which will be taking place next weekend from Friday to Sunday.

Victorious co-organiser Andy Marsh near the main stage Picture: Habibur Rahman

Top artists such as The Prodigy, Years and Years, Paloma Faith and Example will be taking to the stage over the course of the weekend.

The stage itself is now beginning to take shape, along with the rest of the festival site.

Victorious director Andy Marsh says that excitement seems to be building throughout Southsea ahead of the event.

He said: ‘The preparations are coming along great.

‘We’re seeing the sunshine, which makes it a lot easier and the stage is up up too, which is great.

‘It’s all coming together really well.

‘I’m a little bit tired from putting everything together but it’s great – I can’t wait for the festival to begin.

‘The weather looks great, the tickets are going brilliantly and it’s going to be a fantastic weekend.’

With planning and organisation for Victorious Festival taking all year to do, the race is on in the final few weeks to get the festival site ready.

But Andy and the team are working around the clock to get everything ready for that first performance next Friday.

Andy explained: ‘We’ve been working on it for about a year but the actual site we started on around the beginning of the month.

‘It's very full-on to get it all ready in time for next weekend.

‘All the fences have gone up and the stages are in – then you start getting all the sound equipment, things for the artists and other stuff like that.

‘There’s other bits and bobs like the catering which will come in next week.’

The festival will kick-off on Friday night with performances from Kaiser Chiefs and The Libertines.

