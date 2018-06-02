Feeling Groovy for The Simon and Garfunkel Story at Portsmouth Guildhall

Has it really been 50 years since the most successful folk/rock duo of all time recorded their first number one hit single The Sound of Silence?

Having performed to sold out audiences in more than 50 countries across the world from Sydney to Seattle, The Simon and Garfunkel Story is now sat regularly at the Lyric Theatre, in The West End.

Featuring a full cast of talented West End actor-musicians, The Simon and Garfunkel Story takes you back through the 'groovy' times of the 1960s.

It tells the story of Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel from their humble beginnings as rock'n'roll duo Tom and Jerry in the 1950s, right through their massive success, dramatic break-up and finishing with a stunning recreation of the 1981 Central Park reformation concert.

Using a huge projection screen, the show features archive 1960s photos and film footage while a full live band perform all their hits including Mrs Robinson, Cecilia, Bridge Over Troubled Water, Homeward Bound, Sound of Silence and many more.

Portsmouth Guildhall

Friday, January 12

portsmouthguildhall.org.uk