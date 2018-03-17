Festival Choir performs the Passion

In the weeks before Easter we are used to hearing one of Bach’s Passions – the story of the Crucifixion narrated in dramatic music for soloists and choir.

This Easter, Portsmouth Festival Choir have chosen to perform a similar but lesser known work by Handel which has been newly edited by Neil Jenkins, a celebrated tenor soloist who will also be singing the role of the narrator, the Evangelist, in this performance.

The Passion of Christ will be take place at 7.30pm on Sunday at Emsworth Baptist Church, a new venue for the choir.

The work has been welcomed as part of the Havant Music Festival and promises to be a very interesting experience.

Choir members love their dual role: which is to sing praises to Christ for his sacrifice; but also to characterise the crowd who witness and comment on the action in dramatic style.

The work will be conducted by the Choir’s director, Thomas Neal. They will be accompanied by the Consort of Twelve, an accomplished early music ensemble from Chichester. Solo parts in this dramatic piece will be taken by young soloists from the Royal College of Music.

Tickets £16 and £13 are available online from ticketsource.co.uk or a limited number on the door.

For more details see portsmouthfestivalchoir.co.uk