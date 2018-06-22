Festival fever rising on the Isle of Wight

THOUSANDS will flood to the ferry ports today for the second day of the 2018 Isle of Wight Festival.

Festivities kicked off last night with The Wombats, Hot Dub Time Machine and local band Slick Minded Individuals.

Friends Shaun, Connor and Ollie came from London and hopped on a ferry from Portsmouth yesterday to enjoy the first evening.

For 23-year-old Shaun, it was his first outing to Newport for the festival which is celebrating its 50th anniversary.

He said: ‘This is my first year and I’m looking forward to Kasabian and Chase & Status.

Connor, 26, said: I’m looking forward to Liam Gallagher. We will also be watching the (England) World Cup game on the big screen on Sunday, which happens to be on my birthday as well.’

Ollie said: ‘It’s my first year, I’m excited to see Chase & Status.

The 24-year-old added: I’ve brought a lot of spare clothes with me to be prepared for all the possible weather conditions and I’ve also brought the English flag to support our team in the World Cup.’

A group of friends from Bournemouth also caught the ferry from Portsmouth.

Laura, 22, said: ‘I am excited, I went in 2015 and it was amazing. really want to see Lany, because they have never done a UK tour before. I’m also staying in a house so I’m glad I’ll be able to shower and charge my phone.’

Becky, 22, said: ‘I really want to see Lany, I’ve seen them before at an Ellie Goulding concert and it was brilliant. They haven’t been back to the UK since.’

Ben, 32, from Watford, said: ‘I’ve been going for four years. I am looking forward to the Manic Street Preachers.’

Pal Paul, 32, said: ‘I’m looking forward to Jessie J and The Script.’

Ian, 32, also from Watford, said: ‘I’m looking forward to Kasabian. We have packed a lot of food to survive this festival – especially lots of porridge.’

Laura, 21, from Bournemouth, said: ‘I am looking forward to James Bay, and this is my first year.

‘I’ve also packed a lot of glitter for all my friends.’With Kasabian, The Script and Rita Ora set to take the stage tonight, revellers have packed up their tents and slung on their wellies for a weekend of music.

Tomorrow’s line up will see Depeche Mode, Liam Gallagher and James Bay playing.

