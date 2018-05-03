For one day only

Old Portsmouth’s Square Tower hosts its fifth one-day pop-up festival on bank holiday Monday with a delicious free feast of music, art and poetry.

Seafront strollers can take in more than a dozen artists offering a colourful backdrop to a lively mix of acoustic music and spoken word extracts at the popular annual Mayfly Festival.

Mayfly – because it lasts just one day – runs from midday to 8pm. Artwork by renowned city painters Simon Whitcomb and Jon Everitt sits alongside oil and acrylic paintings, photographs, woodcuts and linocuts – and some unusual garden gnomes – from an inspiring creative collective.

Southsea-based folk/roots band Waif & Stray headline the music bill this year, which also features Scarlet Town, the Polite Mechanicals, and blues/folk favourite Sue Apicella – a menu to suit a mix of musical tastes.

Award-winning writers Denise Bennett and Maggie Sawkins head the spoken word contingent of more than a dozen of the city’s poets in thought-provoking renditions of their work.

Music organiser David Jordan said: 'The Square Tower is a wonderful venue for live music. It’s a beautiful, historic building with marvellous acoustics which offers a great platform for this year’s mix of folk, blues, klezmer and jazz.

'It’s now part of the bank holiday tradition to stroll along Portsmouth’s fabulous waterfront and pop into the Square Tower for a cup of tea and a slice of cake or even a cheeky glass of real ale.

'Stay a while to enjoy the music, browse around some stunning art work and catch up on the latest from the thriving Portsmouth poetry scene.'

There is no admission charge, but visitors are invited to contribute to the musicians on a busking-style basis.

For a full line-up go to the Facebook page barebones-music.