For the love of local band music

LOCAL bands will open up their hearts and cover love songs in support of charity.

The annual St Valentine’s Day Massacre returns for its sixth year as The Edge of The Wedge is transformed into a fairy light love shack for the evening.

Acts have just 15 minutes on stage to impress revellers with love song covers to celebrate Valentine’s Day on Saturday, February 17.

Power ballads, slow jams, hip-hop and punk classics have all been played at previous events so as long as the song deals with love, lust or heartbreak.

The bands that hope to impress audiences with guitar solo, falsetto and key changes are Battery Hens, Jesse Wyldes & The Stallions, Fainites, Two Cool Lads and Hooch with more to be announced.

Between sets, a raffle with prizes from local and popular artist My Dog Sighs, Victorious, Beats and Swing, Indian restaurant Kadirs, Wedgewood Rooms, Kings Street Tavern, Pie & Vinyl, Iris Hair with more to be announced.

All proceeds from the evening will go to the National Foundation of Youth Music and donations will help to give a musical education and music equipment to children who wouldn’t receive it otherwise.

Projects in the area that receive funding from the foundation include The Urban Vocal Group in Portsmouth, Y Services for Young People in Fareham and Music Fusion in Havant.

Tickets for the event are £5 and with the last two years proving a sell out event, those interested are advised to buy in advance.

To get tickets visit at wedgewood-rooms.co.uk.

For band and raffle announcements plus photos and videos from the previous events go to facebook.com/theannualstvalentinesdaymassacre.

Or follow the team on Instagram @thestvalentinesdaymassacre.