Friends appeal over Canadian woman who went missing at Isle of Wight Festival

FRIENDS of a Canadian woman who went missing at the Isle of Wight Festival are appealing for information to trace her.

Michelle Pelletier was last seen at the festival in Newport on Sunday June 24.

Friends Carly-Anne Dunne and Kirsty Lees have put out messages on social media to help find their friend.

A spokesperson from Hampshire police said: ‘A 32-year-old Canadian woman was last seen by her friends between 2am and 3am on Sunday June 24.

‘We are carrying out enquiries with colleagues from other forces.’

