Fugitive Orchestra launches new single Tomahawk Caress with a gig at The House of Rapture  

After wowing the audience at The Guide Awards back in January, Fugitive Orchestra is launching his new single, Tomahawk Caress, with a free gig.

The songs sees the one-man band adding politically-charged alt-funk to his already diverse palette of sounds.

James Tattington, who is Fugitive Orchestra, explains the song’s origins: 'This song is quite a special one for me since it arrived very suddenly and unexpectedly one afternoon in April, and was one of those bizarrely “fully-formed” song ideas which come along once in a blue moon.

‘I’d been reflecting a lot on current events – the ubiquitous unrest which seems kind of unavoidable at the present moment; but I’d also been listening to a lot of funk and jazz music at the time, I think I was a on a daily dose of Funkadelic’s One Nation Under a Groove, so this snarling little hip-shaker of a song arrived.

‘I hope you enjoy listening as much as I enjoyed making it.’

The single is available now from here on Spotify.

Support comes from Hometown Show and To Retort. Doors at 8pm.

House of Rapture, Fratton

Friday, March 8

