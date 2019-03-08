Fugitive Orchestra launches new single Tomahawk Caress with a gig at The House of Rapture  

James Tattington is Fugitive Orchestra. Picture by Matthew Harrison
James Tattington is Fugitive Orchestra. Picture by Matthew Harrison

After wowing the audience at The Guide Awards back in January, Fugitive Orchestra is launching his new single, Tomahawk Caress, with a free gig.

The songs sees the one-man band  adding politically-charged alt-funk to his already diverse palette of sounds.
James Tattington, who is Fugitive Orchestra, explains the song’s origins:  'This song is quite a special one for me since it arrived very suddenly and unexpectedly one afternoon in April, and was one of those bizarrely “fully-formed” song ideas which come along once in a blue moon. 

‘I’d been reflecting a lot on current events – the ubiquitous unrest which seems kind of unavoidable at the present moment; but I’d also been listening to a lot of funk and jazz music at the time, I think I was a on a daily dose of Funkadelic’s One Nation Under a Groove, so this snarling little hip-shaker of a song arrived. 
‘I hope you enjoy listening as much as I enjoyed making it.’

The single is available now from here on Spotify.

Support comes from Hometown Show and To Retort. Doors at 8pm.    

House of Rapture, Fratton

Friday, March 8

