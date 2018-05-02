Full list: More than 130 up-and-coming acts are added to Victorious Festival bill

MORE than 100 local acts have today been added to the bill for Victorious Festival.
From Guide Awards 2017 winners like country singer Lily Garland and root-rock band Bemis, to hip-hop act Parv who has been making waves with his track Squinny, there will be scene stalwarts and new bands playing for the first time.
The Southsea seafront festival, which takes place over the August bank holiday weekend, already boasts a stellar bill packed with big names including The Libertines, Paul Weller and The Prodigy.
The recent additions are packed full of exciting up-and-coming, unsigned, acts. Choose 90s will be bringing the best of their ultimate ’90s club night to Victorious
Formed in the summer of 2015, Me and The Moon embody those long, warm, hazy days of endless opportunity. Local legends The Bootlegs will be performing a set packed full of hit covers to get everyone in the festival spirit.
Another one to watch is singer-songwriter Devin Jade who is sure to perform a powerful set.
Former All About The Song winner Fugitive Orchestra makes music which they describe as sitting ‘somewhere in the middle of a vicious brawl between jazz, blues and alternative, uneasily drinking an Espresso’. The band cleverly fuses together beatboxing, live-looping and guitar.
Festival co-organiser Andy Marsh said: ‘While a lot of people obviously look at the headliners and the big names, we do take a lot of pride in this side of the festival as well.
‘We have about 130 acts being announced today, and playing at Victorious gives them a great opportunity to play to a big audience.’
With early bird tickets still available, Friday tickets are £30 and Saturday or Sunday are £45 each.
For tickets and details go to victoriousfestival.co.uk
________________________________
FULL LIST OF ACTS ADDED TODAY
Choose 90S
Me And The Moon
The Bootlegs
Devin Jade
Fugitive Orchestra
China Bears
Richard Morris
Kojak’s Revenge
Aaron Middleton & The Purple Smoke
Abigail Scott
Acoustic Avenue
Ade Cull
Alaina
Sparkes
Alex Higgins
Alfie Horne
Alice Milburn
Andy Foster
Andy Osman
Apex Sun
Archie Langley
Bella Estelle
Bemis
Ben Brookes
Big Dog
Brock Landers And The Estelles
Cadency
Calaveras
Cara Goodrem
Chang
Charlotte Neal
Chris Peace
Claudia Stark
Colour Of The Jungle
Dani Uziel
Dogsocket
Ellie May
Ellie Occleston
Emma Gattrell
Emmay
Erin Gracie
Evangeline
Faye Carpenter
FM Live
George Barton
George Regan & Chris Mckenzie
Great Scott (Feat. Rachael Hawnt)
Harrison Etherington
Harrison Rimmer
Hymn For Her
Iolar
Jamin
Jimi And The Jaffa Cakes
Joe Hendry
John Adams
Joscha David Mohs
Josh Sanderson
Josh Tremain
Katie Louise Ball
Kingz Of Leon
Lauren And The Heatwaves
Lauren Barker
Lennon Taylor
Leon C
Lily Garland
Lisa Holleworth
Livvy
Lucie Barat
Mad King Ludwig & The Mojo Co
Madeline
Mantic Muddlers
Marley Blandford
Matt Allen’s Mystery Beaks
Matt Barnes
Matt McGowan
Mayfield
Megan Linford
Mike Keating
Mollie Scott
Mr Charlie
Naan Breddaz
Number 9
Offbeat Offensive
Omar Baba
Orange Street
Paddy Taylor
Paige Brooker
Paige Monroe
Parv
Parys Reid
Percival Elliott
Plaitford Common
Quilla Robinson
Rachel Broad
Reactor 1
Rebel Heroes (David Bowie Tribute)
Reening Lau
Renee B
Revelator
Rough Cut
Roy Peplow
Russ Hibberd & The Factory Five
Sam Cutbush
Sam Sweetman
Sapphire
Saving Koko
Sertari
Sink Or Soar
Ska Dogs
Skaraman
Southerlies
Southside Bay
Stone Arcade
Strumdiddlyumptious
The Aim
The Autumn Stone
The Cold Heart Revue
The Collision
The Curious Incident
The Day Of The Rabblement
The Jaspers
The Jay Groovara Band
The Peaches
The Rivals
The Shakeups
The Silhouettes
The Smiley Campbell Band
The Spoils
The Tribe
The Urban Vocal Group
Timeless
Toby Janes
Urban Hymns