Full list: More than 130 up-and-coming acts are added to Victorious Festival bill

MORE than 100 local acts have today been added to the bill for Victorious Festival.

From Guide Awards 2017 winners like country singer Lily Garland and root-rock band Bemis, to hip-hop act Parv who has been making waves with his track Squinny, there will be scene stalwarts and new bands playing for the first time.

Hip-hop artist Parv is one of more than 130 acts added to this year's Victorious bill

The Southsea seafront festival, which takes place over the August bank holiday weekend, already boasts a stellar bill packed with big names including The Libertines, Paul Weller and The Prodigy.

The recent additions are packed full of exciting up-and-coming, unsigned, acts. Choose 90s will be bringing the best of their ultimate ’90s club night to Victorious

Formed in the summer of 2015, Me and The Moon embody those long, warm, hazy days of endless opportunity. Local legends The Bootlegs will be performing a set packed full of hit covers to get everyone in the festival spirit.

Another one to watch is singer-songwriter Devin Jade who is sure to perform a powerful set.

Former All About The Song winner Fugitive Orchestra makes music which they describe as sitting ‘somewhere in the middle of a vicious brawl between jazz, blues and alternative, uneasily drinking an Espresso’. The band cleverly fuses together beatboxing, live-looping and guitar.

Festival co-organiser Andy Marsh said: ‘While a lot of people obviously look at the headliners and the big names, we do take a lot of pride in this side of the festival as well.

‘We have about 130 acts being announced today, and playing at Victorious gives them a great opportunity to play to a big audience.’

With early bird tickets still available, Friday tickets are £30 and Saturday or Sunday are £45 each.

For tickets and details go to victoriousfestival.co.uk

FULL LIST OF ACTS ADDED TODAY

Choose 90S

Me And The Moon

The Bootlegs

Devin Jade

Fugitive Orchestra

China Bears

Richard Morris

Kojak’s Revenge

Aaron Middleton & The Purple Smoke

Abigail Scott

Acoustic Avenue

Ade Cull

Alaina

Sparkes

Alex Higgins

Alfie Horne

Alice Milburn

Andy Foster

Andy Osman

Apex Sun

Archie Langley

Bella Estelle

Bemis

Ben Brookes

Big Dog

Brock Landers And The Estelles

Cadency

Calaveras

Cara Goodrem

Chang

Charlotte Neal

Chris Peace

Claudia Stark

Colour Of The Jungle

Dani Uziel

Dogsocket

Ellie May

Ellie Occleston

Emma Gattrell

Emmay

Erin Gracie

Evangeline

Faye Carpenter

FM Live

George Barton

George Regan & Chris Mckenzie

Great Scott (Feat. Rachael Hawnt)

Harrison Etherington

Harrison Rimmer

Hymn For Her

Iolar

Jamin

Jimi And The Jaffa Cakes

Joe Hendry

John Adams

Joscha David Mohs

Josh Sanderson

Josh Tremain

Katie Louise Ball

Kingz Of Leon

Lauren And The Heatwaves

Lauren Barker

Lennon Taylor

Leon C

Lily Garland

Lisa Holleworth

Livvy

Lucie Barat

Mad King Ludwig & The Mojo Co

Madeline

Mantic Muddlers

Marley Blandford

Matt Allen’s Mystery Beaks

Matt Barnes

Matt McGowan

Mayfield

Megan Linford

Mike Keating

Mollie Scott

Mr Charlie

Naan Breddaz

Number 9

Offbeat Offensive

Omar Baba

Orange Street

Paddy Taylor

Paige Brooker

Paige Monroe

Parv

Parys Reid

Percival Elliott

Plaitford Common

Quilla Robinson

Rachel Broad

Reactor 1

Rebel Heroes (David Bowie Tribute)

Reening Lau

Renee B

Revelator

Rough Cut

Roy Peplow

Russ Hibberd & The Factory Five

Sam Cutbush

Sam Sweetman

Sapphire

Saving Koko

Sertari

Sink Or Soar

Ska Dogs

Skaraman

Southerlies

Southside Bay

Stone Arcade

Strumdiddlyumptious

The Aim

The Autumn Stone

The Cold Heart Revue

The Collision

The Curious Incident

The Day Of The Rabblement

The Jaspers

The Jay Groovara Band

The Peaches

The Rivals

The Shakeups

The Silhouettes

The Smiley Campbell Band

The Spoils

The Tribe

The Urban Vocal Group

Timeless

Toby Janes

Urban Hymns