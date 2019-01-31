Gangstagrass at The Wedgewood Rooms, Southsea REVIEW: ‘Don’t pass up the chance to see this band perform live’

As MC R-Son prowls the crowd during the band's encore, he delivers a line tailor-made for his English audience: ‘I've got more flavour than all your tea and scones.’

But it’s no idle hip-hop boasting – along with his fellow MC, Dolio the Sleuth, they have been demonstrating their formidable flow all evening.

However, it’s the sound they’re teamed up with that makes this gig truly stand out. They’re performing in front of a bluegrass trio of banjo, guitar and fiddle.

On paper it sounds potentially dubious, but the sincerity and commitment of all involved ensures that this is no parody or novelty act.

They open with what is arguably their best-known song, Long Hard Times To Come, which was the theme song to the modern-day western TV show Justified. And it sets out their stall perfectly – the two MCs trade their verses while the musicians lay down the country-folk vibe.

Gangstagrass at the Wedgewood Rooms, Southsea. Picture: Paul Windsor

And this American act know how to flatter their crowd, when banjo player/vocalist Dan Whitener introduces the song You Can Never Go Home as being about recidivism, he tells us: ‘Y’all are English, so I don’t need to explain that word like I would back home.’

And guitarist/vocalist Rench, who founded the project, praises the unifying power of music and thanks us all for coming out to see them ‘in these weird times.’

Hell, they even throw in some audience-participation yodelling at one point.

At first glance these two musical forms would appear to be at opposite ends of the spectrum – one born from poor rural white communities, the other from urban black communities – but somehow, these guys make it work. And then some.

By the end of the main set the crowd is literally jumping to this effective hybrid.

Don’t pass up the chance to see this band perform live - it’s an eye-opener.

This gig takes place as part of Independent Venue Week, and it’s venues like The Wedge that gives acts like this from off the beaten path a chance to find their audience. Without these venues, bands and performers would lose a vital platform.

