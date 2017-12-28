GIG GUIDE 2018: Get ready to party with global stars and cult acts

As we say goodbye to an eventful 2017, there's already plenty to look forward to on the musical front in 2018.

Portsmouth Guildhall already has plenty of gems booked in.

Forty-two years in, The Stranglers show no sign of slowing down with the Definitive Tour, to coincide with the rerelease of their first seven albums. They're supported by the ever-reliable Therapy? when they're here on March 13. Tickets start £31.80.

On April 29, guitar genius Joe Satriani brings his six-strong circus G3 tour to town, joined by Uli Jon Roth and Dream Theater's John Petrucci. Tickets from £40.20.

Or if more straightforward Britrock is your cuppa, the triple-bill of Reef, The Wildhearts and Terrorvision (they'll be alternating headliners every night of the tour) are guaranteed to get the party started. That's on May 26. Tickets from £34.04.

Head to portsmouthguildhall.org.uk.

Speaking of partying, no-one likes to party harder than rocker Andrew WK, who finally brings his The Party Never Dies Tour to the Wedgewood Rooms on April 19, having rescheduled from earlier this year. Tickets £20.

But before then ex-Reuben mainman Jamie Lenman brings his Devolver Tour to Southsea on February 11. Tickets £15.

And then on February 20, Paul Draper, former frontman of under-rated Britpoppers Mansun, will be marking 21 years of that band's debut Attack Of The Grey Lanterns by playing it in full, alongside a set of his own solo material.Tickets £17.50.

They are all available at wedgewood-rooms.co.uk.

Over at The Pyramids Centre, rock four-piece Don Broco continue their ascent with a gig on February 8. Tickets £22.

The following night, acclaimed Reading boys, The Amazons will play the venue as part of their biggest tour to date. Tickets £16.50.

Go to pyramids-live.co.uk.

And the festivals in our region have already announced some big names.

Victorious has already said that it has arena-indie-wastrels The Libertines booked to headline their opening Friday night, with strong backing from Kaiser Chiefs, Shed Seven and The Lightning Seeds – the latter having played at the first Victorious in the Historic Dockyard. And the organisers are promising to unveil more big names shortly.

As usual, it takes place over the August bank holiday. Tickets are currently £27.50 for Friday, and £38.50 for Saturday or Sunday. Go to victoriousfestival.co.uk.

Meanwhile Wickham Festival brings Squeeze's arch pop to its Saturday line-up, while there's folk heroes Show of Hands, Kate Rusby, and Richard Thompson, former Bellowhead frontman Jon Boden with his band The Remnant Kings, punk veterans The Undertones, world music from The Dhol Foundation, and much more on an eclectic bill. Tickets for the weekend from August 2-5 are £120. Go to wickhamfestival.co.uk.

And over on the island, the Isle of Wight Festival has electro-pop titans Depeche Mode, stadium-fillers The Killers, Leicester's ever-rowdy Kasabian, and ex-Oasis mouthpiece Liam Gallagher among its headliners. Tickets for the weekend from June 21-24, are £223. Go to isleofwightfestival.com.

The Jack Up The '80s festival, also on the island continues to build on a successful sell-out 2017, with another packed nostalgia-fest from August 10-12, including Toya, T'Pau, Jaki Graham and Leo Sayer. Tickets go on sale on January 22.