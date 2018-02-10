GIG REVIEW: The Amazons, The Pyramids, Southsea

The Amazons took the stage by storm at the Portsmouth Pyramids on a cold Friday.

Even before their set had started, fans had packed into the venue and began to chant the band’s name as the lights went out. The Amazons put in maximum effort as they performed songs from their self-titled debut album. The audience were having the time of their lives as they got onto each other’s shoulders. It was clear to see that the band had grown in confidence in the four months since I last saw them.

As well as the dramatic lighting, the band provided an engaging performance as they bounced about the stage, interacting with one another. The individual musicians showed off their talent with solos to bring their set list together, including a striking drum solo that left the crowd amazed.

To finish, the Amazons returned to the stage for their encore. The first track was a stripped-back song called Palace performed solo by the lead singer on piano; Matt Thomson’s voice was passionate and soulful. The Amazons thanked the crowd and ended with Junk Food Forever, leaving this night, bigger, better and truly unforgettable.

SARAH GERRISH