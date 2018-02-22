Global superstar DJ to take the stage at Mutiny

A POPULAR dance and house DJ has been announced for Mutiny Festival.

Radio 1 DJ Pete Tong will perform on Saturday night at the festival which takes place over the May Bank Holiday on King George V Playing Fields in Cosham.

The industry icon has been spinning the decks for more than three decades as a dance DJ and between 2003 and 2007 was a resident DJ at Pacha nightclub in Ibiza.

Mockstars Kurupt FM are also set to appear on the main stage on Sunday.

The four lads first starred in a mockumentary on BBC Three, People Just Do Nothing, which followed the lives of MC Grindah and DJ Beats who run Kurupt FM, a pirate radio station broadcasting UK garage and drum and bass from Brentford in west London.

Top tracks by the group include Suttin Like Tha, Get Out The Way and Its a Kuruption Ting.

Both join Craig David, Andy C, Tom Zanetti and Idris Elba for the festival’s fifth birthday which is being held on May 26 and May 27.

As previously reported in The News, organisers will be aiming to make the festival safer for its younger visitors with photographic ID checks and wristbands for under-18s after concerns were raised by police.