God Only Knows how The Southsea Alternative Choir got on the bill again

It wouldn’t be a proper Victorious Festival without a set or six from The Southsea Alternative Choir.

And this year is no different, as the troupe of troubadors will be performing their takes on pop, rock and soul classics from across the decades six times on the Saturday and Sunday.

The group began life in 2010 as a bunch of Portsmouth-based friends from the local music scene who started playing together to raise money for a local lad with cerebral palsy. They have since gone on to raise thousands of pounds for a variety of causes.

This year they are helping Active Communities Network, a Havant-based charity providing training and other opportunities for underprivileged young people in the region.

On Saturday they play midday on the Acoustic Stage, 2.30pm on the Common Stage, and 5.45pm on the Real Ale Stage. On Sunday they play at 2.30pm on the Acoustic Stage, 5pm on the Real Ale Stage and 8.45pm on the Seaside Stage.

Go to victoriousfestival.co.uk.