Gospel choir to raise funds for partner school in Uganda

A GOSPEL choir will be holding a concert to raise money for a Ugandan school next week.

On Wednesday, July 4, Portsmouth Gospel Choir will be performing at St George’s Church in Portsea to raise funds for Kikaaya College School in Uganda.

Portsmouth Gospel Choir shot to fame last year after reaching the final of BBC’s Pitch Battle TV show.

The Portsmouth Grammar School is partnered with KCS in Uganda, with the money going towards work needed at the school.

All profits will go to Kikaaya College School.

Doors open at 7pm with the performance at 7.30pm, with tickets available from sing-for-uganda-july18.eventbrite.co.uk