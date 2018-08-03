Hampshire festival is planning to cut drug harm after death of girl

A FESTIVAL taking place in Hampshire next weekend is hoping to reduce the risk presented by drugs over the weekend.

Boomtown Fair will be taking place at Matterley Estate in Winchester from August 9-12 – with organisers looking to ‘encourage a culture of respect’ with drug safety testing and 24 hour medical facilities.

An on-site police station, welfare and counselling services and SIA security staff will also be present over the weekend.

Two years ago, 18-year-old Livvy Christopher was found dead in her tent – with an inquest finding a lethal concoction of drugs in her body.

Boomtown organisers said: ‘One of the main things we’ve learnt over the past 10 chapters of Boomtown is just how far consideration and respect for one another can go.

‘We really want to encourage a culture of respect by providing as many resources for our public as possible, in the hope this encourages everyone within the festival to pass this respect on, to themselves, to each other, to the festival, but also to the outside wider world in general.

‘We’re laying the foundations on what we want the festival to stand for and represent, and where we see our future direction to be focused fully upon.’

The festival will also have dedicated LGBTQ+ spaces, reusable cups and more water refill stations.