Harriet brings her deluxe debut to The Spring in Havant  

Harriet is a UK singer-songwriter discovered on the Graham Norton show, who brought tears to Gaby Roslin’s eyes, was chosen by Denise Van Outen as An Artist To Introduce and whom global singer Rumer commented ‘sounds a lot like Karen Carpenter’.

Harriet’s lyrical craftsmanship and beguiling voice have had a spell-binding effect on many who hear her, with Readers Digest creating their first ever music podcast specially for her.

For 2018, Harriet brings her recently launched deluxe version of her self-titled debut album on tour. The epic 20-track album, offers eight additional songs to the original collection.

Harriet has received huge support from Radio 2 with all her releases to date, including numerous plays from Paul O’Grady, Graham Norton, Tony Blackburn, Steve Wright and Ken Bruce. The legendary US presenter Larry Flick (Sirius XM, Billboard Editor) frequently champions Harriet’s music on his radio show. When interviewing her about her first EP he declared: 'This girl is going to be a big star.'

The Spring, Havant

Wednesday, February 1

thespring.co.uk