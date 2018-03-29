Hattie Briggs plays The Spring in Havant at her almost homecoming  

Since making the decision to drop out of a Russian degree in her second year at Oxford University, Hattie Briggs has released several EPs, two critically acclaimed albums, had airplay on BBC Radios 1, 2, and 6 Music, and embarked on tours around the UK, the Netherlands and the US.

Awarded Fender’s Undiscovered Artist of the Year 2017, the singer-songwriter is making a flying visit close to her Chichester birth place.

Kev Jones (Communion Records and Bears Den), one of the Fender judges commented after her performance: 'Brilliant songwriter, your understanding of harmonic movement is really strong, and your voice is off the scale.'

last year she completed her 12 Months of Madness project releasing a new CD every month during 2017 - recording a whopping 76 tracks over the year.

Hattie’s project for this year, called 5_4:18, is the release five bi-monthly singles supported with accompanying videos and a series of mini tours. The first, Early Girl was released at the end of February and the video is coming out in early April.

The second, Say Goodbye will be released in late April.

She is supported by Lucas & King, an original duo who take their influences from '60s pop, blues and country roots flavours. They have gained a solid fan base and use live shows and good old fashioned song-writing to pull listeners in. Their approach to music is organic and honest and audiences can expect to be captivated by their sincerity and musicianship.

The Spring Arts Centre , Havant

Saturday, April 7

thespring.co.uk