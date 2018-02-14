Havant Music Festival set to return in March

A MUSIC festival is set to return next month offering a variety of different genres to tickle everyone’s fancy.

The Havant Music Festival will showcase 24 events over 10 days From March 15-25, including three orchestras, six choirs, an Abba tribute which has already sold out and an evening with upcoming young acts.

The opening concert will be by the University of Chichester Chamber Orchestra and Choir ‘Across the Channel’ performing Debussy, Respighi, Mozart and Schubert.

Mayor Cllr Elaine Shimbert said: ‘The festival is a brilliant idea and the music has such an amazing variety to cater for all tastes.

I’m looking forward to Havant Symphony Orchestra, I’ve followed them for years so I’ll definitely be there.’

Last year’s inaugural festival was the inspiration of Cllr Faith Ponsonby, then mayor, following a concert given by the young people of the Urban Vocal Group (UVG).

Her vision for the festival was to provide a stage which could showcase local talent and make an event that offered live music the public can afford.

Faith said: ‘There is nothing like hearing music live.

‘We just want to cover our costs; everything else will pay to get next year’s festival off the ground or be put into supporting young artists like the Urban Vocal Group or the Leigh Park Community Singers.’

Prices will vary and there will be bucket collections for Mayor Cllr Elaine Shimbart’s chosen charities.

This year the mayor has chosen Home-Start Havant who give support to families with young children, usually with illness or disability; and Fitzroy who support young people with learning disabilities and autism.

You can find more information on the website havantmusicfestival.org.uk or pick up brochures from local libraries and shops.