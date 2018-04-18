Have a rare slice of Humble Pie & Vinyl on Record Store Day

SIXTIES and ’70s supergroup Humble Pie have teamed up with Southsea music cafe Pie and Vinyl to release an exclusive album for this year’s Record Store Day.

The 13-track album came about after record producer Rob Caiger, of London-based Immediate Records was taken to Pie & Vinyl by his partner, Katherine, who is originally from Portsmouth.

Cutting from The Portsmouth News, February 15, 1972 about Humble Pie cancelling a gig on South Parade Pier

Rob had already been working with Humble Pie on a major reissue campaign, so while looking around the shop, an idea struck him – could they work together on something?

When he put the idea to the band’s surviving members Peter Frampton and Jerry Shirley, Jerry said: ‘We had to cancel a gig in Southsea for some reason, so we should do something special for them.’

Local music historian Dave Allen became involved and was able to piece the story together. The band had been due to play on South Parade Pier on Valentine’s Day, 1972, but the gig was cancelled at the last minute due to what turned out to be a bomb hoax.

Even though the deadlines for this Saturday’s Record Store Day had long-passed, extra efforts were put in to turn the project around on time. Portsmouth record pressing company Vinyl Presents was drafted in to create a limited edition run of 1,000 copies.

Rob Caiger of Immediate Records/Charly Records, taken at Alchemy Studios in London, where they mastered and cut the lacquers for Humble Pie on 79th Street

Unlike most RSD releases, which are available to all participating shops, Humble Pie On 79th Street will only be available from the Castle Road shop.

The album’s main selling point is that it features a previously unreleased version of their classic 79th Street Blues.

Rob said: ‘Wouldn’t it be great if by doing this, a new fan on Record Store Day discovers Humble Pie, in Pie & Vinyl, and feels the same excitement hearing Natural Born Bugie as I did in my own local record shop Downtown Records many years ago. There’s no better place to hear new sounds – however old – than in a record shop and that’s just one reason why we need them.’

Steve Courtnell, owner of Pie & Vinyl said: ‘We like to look at Record Store Day as a community event, and to actually release a record that has Portsmouth as the glue that holds it together is a perfect metaphor for the way we look at Record Store Day.’

Record Store Day began in America in 2007 to promote independent record stores. More than 240 UK stores are taking part in the day when they will be selling exclusive records from major stars and up-and-coming acts.

Pie & Vinyl opens at 8am on Saturday, with free live music and a street fair from midday. Go to pieandvinyl.co.uk.