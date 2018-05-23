Having it large this weekend? Here's what's happening on the dance music front

Last weekend I had the pleasure of experiencing OhLaLa's Disco Special with Mella Dee at The Astoria in Guildhall and what a club night it was!

Taking influences from vibrant club nights such as Elrow, OhLaLa stands as the strongest Saturday night in Portsmouth in my opinion. The night brings plenty of festival vibes which is perfect timing with Mutiny Festival returning this weekend!

But first, on Friday The Blind Tiger in Edinburgh Road will host the DiscRow fundraiser in aid of Rowans Hospice. Tickets cost £5, with disshco's silent disco by DJ Carl Wood, with a raffle and auction. More details at facebook.com.

Now in its fifth year, Mutiny Festival is back at King George V playing fields in Cosham this Saturday and Sunday to present arguably their biggest weekend so far.

With headliners including Dizzee Rascal, Sub Focus B2B Wilkinson, Craig David presents TS5 and Sean Paul, expect a well-balanced blend of electronic music, grime and R'n'B as the line-up also includes the likes of Pete Tong, My Nu Leng, Andy C, Toddla T, Kurupt FM, Fekky and Flava D. The festival also pushes local promoters and DJs who will perform alongside some of their influences, including Abbo, Soul Divide, Spinzy, Hannibal, Murky Squad and Wheats! Final weekend tickets cost £75 (or £45 per day) with more information at mutinyfestivals.co.uk/

On Sunday evening, Lord John Russell on Albert Road will be teaming up with Civilisation Of the Rough to present another evening of bank holiday disco house vibes! Headlining will be DJs Ashley Beedle (X-Press 2, Black Science Orchestra) and Dave Jarvis (Love Vinyl, Faith). Both have become well-respected names within the house music scene, operating since the early 90s and experiencing every major movement within the scene as the genre has grown to mainstream appeal. In terms of providing an intimate disco focused event, LJR will be bringing plenty of vibes to groove to. It runs from 9pm until 2am, tickets cost £10 with more information at facebook.com.