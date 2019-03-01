Here's how to get tickets for BTS's Speak Yourself concert at Wembley Stadium

K-POP poster boys BTS have announced a huge UK show for later this year.

The boyband will be playing Wembley Stadium in June as part of their Speak Yourself world tour.

BTS have announced a concert at Wembley Stadium. Picture: PA Images on behalf of So TV

The concert is set to be the only date they are playing in the UK on the tour, meaning this is British fans only chance to see them.

Here’s what you need to know:

Where are BTS playing on the tour?

The massively popular K-Pop group will be playing Wembley Stadium in London on June 1, 2019 - which is a Saturday.

BTS will also be playing a show at the Stade de France in Paris on June 7 as well as touring stadiums in Brazil and the US.

When do tickets go on sale and how can I get them?

Tickets for BTS Speak Yourself tour dates in Europe will go on sale on Friday, March 1 - which is next Friday.

For the Wembley Stadium show tickets will be available from 8.30am on March 1 and will be available from Live Nation and Ticketmaster.

While if you are willing to travel to Paris - tickets go on-sale at 9am local time – which is 8am UK time – for the concert at the Stade de France.