Hitting the town? Great Portsmouth club nights this weekend

On the drum and bass front this weekend, the main event will be The DnB Garden tomorrow at Fort Cumberland Arms in Eastney, which will be hosted by Banksy and Dunn from Q Base FM.

The event will be supported by Q Base FM, Murky, Ransaked, Fractured, Surface, Ohm, Rollin and Ammy's Photos to raise money for Tonic, the music for mental health charity.

The event will be donation-based and aims to bring together a line-up showcasing the wide variety of drum and bass talent within Portsmouth. The line-up is still to be announced at the time of writing but expect a crossover of plenty of styles and sub-genres. It is at 2pm until midnight,

more at facebook.com.

Over at The Barn in Milton tomorrow night, Rune presents Eat Static. This event's fancy-dress theme will be Gods and Aliens (Part 2) with the whole evening dedicated to various styles of psytrance. Supports DJs are Jezawix and Wakadoo, Holyghost UK, Jut P and Coincidence.

Advance tickets cost £10, more at facebook.com.

Meanwhile on the live music front, Portsmouth Psych Fest takes place from 2pm until 1am tomorrow at The Wedgewood Rooms in Southsea. The line-up sees appearances by Barbudo, Flamingods, Hotel Lux, and more. Advance tickets £13, go to

wedgewood-rooms.co.uk.