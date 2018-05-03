Hitting the town? Great Portsmouth club nights this weekend

As we move in to May, our summer events are quickly approaching!

The main event this month for Portsmouth will be Mutiny Festival at King George's Playing Field in Cosham which will see the likes of Pete Tong, Sean Paul, Dizzee Rascal and Andy C perform on May 26 and 27. Tickets are selling fast with standard adult weekend tickets costing £70 or £45 per day. More details at mutinyfestivals.co.uk

Stepping up on Friday on the drum and bass front, After Hours return to The Old Barn in Milton to present Soundz of the Future. After teaming up with The Renegade Project last July at the venue, After Hours return with their own diverse solo showcase presenting the likes of King Carter, Chris Simpson, Ozzy G, Piramyd x Howman x MCB, residents Drift x Siege and headliner CDS (Murky Squad). Expect a mixture of neurofunk, techstep and jump up drum and bass beats from 7.30pm until 1.30am. Tickets cost £5 with more details at facebook.com.

Over on the house front on Saturday, Mutiny Festivals team up with Love Amplified to present Day Rave Portsmouth at The Astoria on Guildhall from 2pm until 11pm.

The event sees a hefty line-up including headliners Camelphat, who have graced high chart territories with the anthem Cola on Defected. Supporting DJs will be GW Harrison, Artikal, Soul Divide, Fowlplay x Fred Symonds, Brado x Latecomer, Kieron Good x Ryan Mears, As-One, Monty Ozanne and Eddy Fenton. Expect plenty of tech-house bangers and a varied line-up from established names in the scene and rising local artists.

Tickets cost £15 (£10 for students!) with more details at facebook.com.

Sunday will see the return of Civilisation of the Rough at Lord John Russell in Southsea after teaming up with the venue for their massively successful night with Shadow Child last bank holiday weekend.

This event will present house pioneer Terry Farley, of Boys Own label fame, alongside his production partner Pete Heller, as the event's headliner guest DJ. The event runs from 9pm until 2am, early bird tickets cost £7.55 with more details at facebook.com.