Hitting the town? Great Portsmouth nights out this weekend

Kicking things off this weekend, on Friday at The Wedgewood Rooms in Southsea, Tonic Music for Mental Health will be hosting live music-based fundraiser Trans Mission.

The fundraiser will go towards transition surgery for Samo White, a local tattoo artist who owns Play Dead Gallery in Southsea, in return for the help and support Samo has gave the charity over the years. The event runs from 8pm until midnight with the line-up sporting Queer Disco, Angela Morgan and El Morgan and The Divers. Tickets cost £10 with any left over money after surgery going towards others in similar situations as Samo is in the process of setting up a local transgender support group. The fancy dress theme will be "fabulous you". For more information visit facebook.com.

On the house music front this weekend, LMSUKMedia will be hosting Outhouse at Zanzi in Guildhall Walk. The line-up sees rising house DJs Jack Jennings, Giles Estcourt, Mojan, Mikey Duke and Brad King take to the decks to play fresh house and techno beats from 10pm until 3am. Tickets cost £7 with more information at facebook.com.

on Saturday, Oh La La at The Astoria on Guildlhall Walk will be host to The Big Portsmouth University Reunion. The event aims to bring back a decade of students for an unforgettable reunion, offering free entry before midnight to those who attended Portsmouth University (old Portsmouth Uni card/halls ID must be presented). The pre-party will take place at The Lyberry (next door to The Astoria) from 8-11pm with £1 snakebites and then over to The Astoria, 10pm until 4am, for the festival-themed madness that comes with Oh La La Saturdays. For more details, visit facebook.com

Monday night, Delight Alternative Night will be providing Portsmouth's alternative clubbing needs from 10pm until 2am. Resident DJS Joskii, Sam Hatty, Daddy Alex and Will Chump will be taking to the decks to present nothing but festival bangers from metal to indie rock and pop, Delight will have you covered. Entry will cost £4 with more details at facebook.com.