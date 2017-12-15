Hometown hero is honoured

SINGER, actor and broadcaster Paul Jones has been honoured by his home town as he was inducted into Portsmouth Guildhall’s Wall of Fame.

Paul first rose to fame in the 1960s as the frontman of Manfred Mann, including hits such as Do Wah Diddy Diddy and Pretty Flamingo.

He went on to have solo success before branching into acting, first in film and TV, and then on stage. And he has hosted The Blues Show on BBC Radio 2 for more than 30 years.

He returned to the Guildhall on Thursday to play a gig with The Blues Band.

The Wall of Fame was introduced in 2014 to honour artists who are either local or have a long-standing connection with the venue.