Isle of Wight Festival: Full list of items that you are banned from bringing to this year’s festival

Isle of Wight Festival is one of the highlights of the summer and with the festival celebrating its 50th anniversary it is set to be one of the best yet.

But as with any other hugely popular event there are a series of stringent security checks in place including a long list of items festival-goers are banned from bringing into the venue.

Most obviously this includes knives and flares, which make perfect sense from a security standpoint, as well as a few more surprising ones such as flags, which are normally a common sight at festivals.

All items that are confiscated will not be returned, and anyone who refuses to hand over items will be evicted from the festival.

Here is the full list of banned items at this year’s Isle of Wight Festival:

- Animals

- Any items which may be used as a weapon

- Candles

- Gas canisters larger than 300ml

- Glass

- Fireworks

- Flares

- Illegal substances

- Knives

- Laser pens

- Legal highs

- Megaphones

- Nitrous Oxide

- Poles, banners and flags

- Smoke canisters